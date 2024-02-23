Some Canada visa applicants visit centers with pastors, others - IOM official

Canada has become a choice destination for many young immigrants

An Immigration & Border Management Officer for the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), Kojo Wilmot, has shared insights into the lengths some visa applicants go to in hopes of securing Canadian visas.

In the past few years, immigration to Canada has surged among many African youth, particularly in Ghana.



But before a person can secure a visa to the country, they have to contend with such things as long queues, thorough application processes, required documentation, and fees.



For instance, at the Canadian Visa Application Centre at Abelemkpe in Accra, you will find scores of middle-aged and young Ghanaian men and women waiting to submit their visa application forms.



According to Kojo Wilmot, some applicants even come along with pastors for divine support, while others come with either friends or family members.



He pointed out that the situation has led to overcrowding, which the centre is seeking to address through the adoption of enhanced services.



"On numerous occasions, the person who made the booking and secured a date will now come with an entourage, and when they come, they all want to enter the application centre, and this, in numerous circumstances, results in the overcrowding you see because the security person will only allow the person who made the booking to come in for the biometric," Wilmot told Accra-based Citi FM on February 22, 2024.

The state of Ghanaians at the VFS centre to process their Canadian Visa Application as of February 22.



| What has been your experience at this centre at Abelenkpe? #CitiCBS pic.twitter.com/DfTmq08VmB — CITI FM 97.3 (@Citi973) February 22, 2024

The operators of the Canadian Visa Application Centre in Abelemkpe have attributed the large crowds outside its premises to applicants arriving with family, friends, and even pastors.



The centre regularly experiences substantial queues and individuals waiting outdoors, often… pic.twitter.com/49gt3wtFMT — CITI FM 97.3 (@Citi973) February 22, 2024

He continued, "Secondly, there are people who get an appointment time and then decide to show up early, and once your time is not up, we would insist that you wait for your time to be granted entry on numerous occasions."We advise that there is no need to come to the centre with a pastor to help you submit your application or undertake the biometric because, at the end of the day, we have no say in the decision that is taken," the National Officer stated.

MA/AE



Watch a recap of business stories below:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb Business WhatsApp channel