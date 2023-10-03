Some Ghanaians plead with EC for extension of time in voters' registration exercise

EC Chair, Jean Mensa

As the Limited Voter Registration exercise initiated by the Electoral Commission (EC) has come to an end, some Ghanaians have called for an extension.

The exercise, which started on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, came to an end on Monday, October 2, 2023.



Despite the 21 days allocated to ensure all newly eligible voters are registered, some Ghanaians are appealing that the date be extended to allow them to also get registered.



During a media interaction with TV3, some of the registrants at the Electoral Commission explained their frustration as they complained about the slow process of the registration exercise.



Other registrants further stated that while some of them diligently moved according to the numbers in queues formed, others were given preferential treatment, allowing them to get their cards processed ahead of some of those who were seated ahead of them.



“People are cheating. Like, if you are here before them, they will just come and take over. I think they should extend the time because there are a lot of people who haven’t done theirs,” a citizen shared.



Another person explained “People are bringing in protocols. People will come, they will say they ate from here. So, there is a lot of frustration and that’s why the line is not moving.”

Another man at an Ayawaso registration centre also complained about the distance they needed to cover to have their voter ID cards done for them.



“They didn’t favour the registrants. I mean the youth who are 18 years and above. You need to commute distance to this place. We in Ayawaso, we are in the centre of Greater Accra and a lot of traffic so, if somebody is coming to register assuming from Mempeasem; before he gets here, two hours is gone and you will come and queue,” the man said.



The Limited Voter Registration Exercise met a lot of harsh criticisms from the opposition NDC and a section of Ghanaians who complained that the decision of the EC to conduct the exercise at its district offices would disenfranchise some Ghanaians.



The National Democratic Congress lamented the possibility of some individuals’ inability to access the registration centres due to the huge distance they will have to cover.



The EC, however, went ahead with the planned registration exercise despite all the pushbacks.



This is as a result of the huge numbers recorded at some centers causing frustration among registrants.#TV3NewDay pic.twitter.com/t5c4RoYYLN — #TV3GH (@tv3_ghana) October 3, 2023

