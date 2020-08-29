Regional News

Some JHS students suspected of food poisoning stabilized in Ho

File photo: In all some 21 students were reported to the Ho Municipal Hospital

The perceived food poisoning situation involving some Junior High School (JHS) students in Ho has been stabilised, according to Madam Rejoice Afi Agyagbo, Volta Regional Coordinator of Ghana School Feeding Programme (GSFP).

Some 21 students from four JHSs in Ho were rushed to the Ho Municipal hospital on Thursday, when they complained of stomach upset and pain, dizziness and weakness after they suspected their hot meal of plain rice, beans stew and egg, became problematic.



Meanwhile, hospital sources said the students were treated and discharged.



The GSFP Coordinator, who spoke to the Ghana News Agency on Friday after public uproar about safety of their children appealed to School authorities to assist by supervising the intake of the meals, which is supposed to be eaten hot.



She said some of the affected students disclosed that they did not eat the food at the time it was served, but ate it later around 1800 hours on the fate day, which she alluded to be the cause of the problem.



Madam Agyagbo said those who consumed the meals on the spot did not encounter any stomach problems and asked Schools to help in this instance.



She said it was problematic for beans meals to be packaged hot and eaten later saying "it is improper to store and consume later."

She said her outfit could adjust for suitable meals in areas where there were issues relating to yam as many areas in the Municipality were yet to celebrate yam, which means the commodity could not be served now.



The Coordinator said a total of 74 public and 23 private JHSs were benefiting from the initiative in the Ho Municipality and across the country for 20 days.



Mr Raphael Amenyo, Ho Municipal Director of Education said students from Holy Spirit Basic JHS, Royal Praise, New Seed International and Volta Rising Star JHS complained of consuming Wednesday's meal, but encountered the stomach troubles when they reported to School on Thursday.



He debunked the assertion of students that "no student was admitted in this case, they were treated and discharged accordingly."



He said the Municipal met heads of JHSs and were particularly charged to supervise the initiative to forestall its recurrence.



Mr Amenyo said plans were activated to meet all Caterers on the initiative on Monday to chart a common front.

