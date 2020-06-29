General News

Some Junior High Schools in Adaklu-Kodzobi area yet to receive protective equipment

Three out of four Junior High Schools (JHSs) in the Adaklu-Kodzobi Electoral Area of the Adaklu District have not received the requisite items promised by the government for their protection against the Coronavirus.

They are, Kodzobi, Have and Vodze JHSs were without Veronica buckets, liquid soap, and tissue papers during the Ghana News Agency visit to the Schools this morning.



They were however provided with thermometer guns, face masks, and sanitizers.



Mr. Edward Dzidza, Headteacher of Adaklu Kodzobi JHS told the GNA that they were assured that all Personal Protection Equipments (PPEs) would be provided them before schools reopened today but they were yet to receive some of the items.



He said in the absence of the veronica buckets they had improvised Tupi cups to be used by the teachers and students.



Mr. Dzidza said 27 students out of 29 reported for classes and all the six teachers were also at post adding that all students present were given two face masks and one sanitizer each.

Mr. Seth Q. Adjei, Headteacher of Adaklu Vodze JHS said all the nine final year students and their teachers had reported at school.



He said all the students were provided with three face masks and a sanitizer each.



Mr. Adjei however lamented the exclusion of teachers who would be teaching the students from the provision of the face masks and sanitizers adding "it is a disincentive."



At Adaklu Have JHS, 19 out of the 23 finalists reported for school.



Mr. Prince Selorm Kpenu, Headteacher of the school said they were provided with 56 face masks and 29 sanitizers.

He assured parents that the teachers would do everything in their power to protect their wards from contracting the coronavirus disease.



Ms. Etornam Klu, Girls Prefect of Adaklu Kodzobi JHS was grateful to the President for the opportunity offered them to prepare for their examinations and appealed to her colleagues to focus on their studies and also observe all the safety protocols.



The President directed that all final year students of junior and senior high schools and tertiary institutions be allowed to reopen to prepare them for their examinations.

