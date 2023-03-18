Some MPs endorsing Bawumia at funerals, stop forcing him on us - NPP polling station executives

Vice President of Ghana, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Some polling station executives of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) have accused some Members of Parliament (MPs) of moving from funerals to other social gatherings to endorse the candidature of Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as the flagbearer hopeful of the party ahead of the 2024 general elections.

The spokesperson of the polling station executives, Frederick Owusu, warned these MPs to desist from the act and also stop forcing Bawumia on delegates.



Speaking at a press conference in Kumasi on Thursday, March 16, 2023, Mr Owusu alleged that these MPs vouching for Bawumia have been promised huge sums of monies.



He stressed that the NPP is not for sale, therefore, these MPs should abruptly end this campaign at social events and in the media space.



“We have observed that some Members of Parliament holding juicy appointments and contracts in the current administration have been moving from funeral to funeral and granting interviews endorsing Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as well as forcing him on the throat of NPP polling station executives to accept him as the 2024 presidential candidate. We want to send a strong signal to those Members of Parliament to desist from such a campaign," he said.



“We, the grassroots and delegates want to send a strong signal to these Members of Parliament to desist from such a campaign. It is believed that the office of the Vice President has promised those MPs huge cash. We are hereby saying that NPP is not for sale," he stated.

Some delegates in the Ashanti Region earlier this year came out with a slogan called Bawumia Must Win (BMW) ahead of the presidential primaries and the 2024 general election.



The campaign was led by the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi.



Meanwhile, five people have made public their intentions to contest the flagbearership position of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).



