General News

Some SHS Gold Track students to vacate on July 31

Senior high school students in a classroom

The Government is set to release a comprehensive discharge arrangement for gold track senior high school students as they vacate this Friday.

Director-General for the Ghana Health Service Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye speaking at a ome SHS Gold Track students to vacate on July 31



All Gold Track students at schools where no COVID-19 cases have been recorded are to return home on Friday, July 31, 2020. However, schools who have recorded positive cases of COVID-19 will have their vacation delayed for assessment and observation before they can be released.



Also, schools that have had positive cases, can also vacate on July 31, if no new positive cases have been reported within the last two weeks .

This was made known in a joint-statement by the Ghana Education Service (GES) and the Ghana Health Service (GHS).



Below is the statement:





Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.