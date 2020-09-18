Some accidents are caused by curses – GPRTU Chair

File photo of an accident car

The National Chairman of Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU), Kwame Kumah has claimed some of the accidents that occur on our roads are caused by curses invoked on some errant drivers and passengers.

Speaking on Atinka TV morning show dubbed “Ghana Nie, Kwame Kumah said most passengers are cursed for several reasons and this sometimes has great effect on other passengers when they board same vehicle with other passengers.



Mr Kwame Kumah early this year noted that the ban on night travelling will not reduce car crashes in the country.

According to him, even though some of the road accidents could be attributed to the deplorable state of roads, there is no doubt that most of these unfortunate incidents are caused by curses placed on some drivers and passengers.

