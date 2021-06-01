Some journalists willingly destroy people’s reputation without recourse - Akufo-Addo

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of Ghana

• President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has accused some journalist of peddling falsehood to destroy people's reputation

• According to him, he has been at the receiving end of falsehood in his political career over the years



• He believes media organisations and journalists must be held accountable for their actions, treated just like any other citizen



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has registered his displeasure at the deliberate attempts by some media to foil the reputation of people without recourse.



He believes that media organisations and journalists must be held accountable for their actions just like any other citizen.



Speaking at a ceremony at the University of Cape Coast (UCC) on Saturday, where an Honorary Doctorate was conferred on him, he raised concerns on the need for the media to be circumspect with their reportage.

“I’m not alone in this. And there are unfortunately several journalists that have been willing to lend themselves to the destruction of people’s reputation and livelihoods without just course. Not all journalists are upright citizens, just as politicians, painters and farmers are not all upright citizens.” The President noted.



Akufo-Addo further stated that he has been at the receiving end of deliberate falsehood aimed at tarnishing his image.



“In my political career of the years, I have been at the receiving end of deliberate falsehood thrown at me to cause maximum damage to my reputation and my political prospects. I know what it is like, being unable to protect members of your family from the mud aimed at you but which splashes on them as well.”



Commenting on the murder of Ahmed Hussein-Suale, Akufo-Addo said various authorities are working around the clock to apprehend the perpetrators.



“It remains a matter of great regret to me that the murder of Ahmed Suale has still to been resolved. But believe me, this is not for want of commitment on the part of the police.

He further dismissed claims that government has deliberately shielded the murderers of the Tiger Eye PI team member, Hussein-Suale.



“I could not have made it any clearer that the government has no interest in covering up whatever might be or whoever might be involved. There is no indication that his death was at the instance of government. In the end, his murderers would be caught, tried, and punished,” he indicated.



Ahmed Hussein Suale was murdered by an unknown assailant in his vehicle on January 16, 2019, at Madina, close to his family house.



He was shot three times, twice in the chest and another in the neck while he was driving home by unidentified men.