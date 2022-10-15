'Some leaders have balls, others have mouth' - UG lecturer reacts to Kwasi Kwarteng's dismissal

Dr Kobby Mensah

Dr Kobby Mensah, a Senior Lecturer at the University of Ghana Business School, has reacted to the sacking of Kwasi Kwarteng, as the Chancellor of the Exchequer in the United kingdom, after being in office for only 38 days.

Kwasi Kwarteng's dismissal was influenced by a mini-budget he presented last month, which was said to have triggered financial turbulence and a revolt from Tory MPs.



The British of Ghanaian descent has since been replaced with Jeremy Hunt.



Reacting to the news on his Twitter timeline, Dr. Kobby Mensah wrote, "some leaders have balls, others have mouth".





Kwasi Kwarteng, 47, took over as head of the British Treasury in September 2022, after new UK Prime Minister, Liz Truss, took over; with the responsibility of trying to pull the UK out of a serious cost-of-living crisis without plunging public finances into the abyss.

He took over from Nadhim Zahawi, an Iraqi-born Kurd, who himself succeeded Rishi Sunak, of Indian origin, and Sajid Javid, with Pakistani roots, embodying a more inclusive face of the Conservative party.



His sack makes him the second shortest-serving UK chancellor on record.



The record is held by Iain Macleod, who according to the BBC died of a heart attack 30 days after taking the job in 1970.



Since 2019, the UK has had four chancellors, including Nadhim Zahawi who served the third shortest tenure with 63 days during a short-lived reshuffle under Boris Johnson, and Sajid Javid who served 204 days - the fourth shortest tenure on record.



