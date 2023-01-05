0
Some major health stories in 2022

Thu, 5 Jan 2023 Source: GNA

The year 2022 started with the country experiencing a strong wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In January, the country recorded over 1,200 cases in a day necessitating the launching of a COVID-19 vaccination campaign amidst consistent education on the need for the public to get vaccinated.

Ease of Restriction

At the end of March, nearly two years of battling the pandemic, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo eased restrictions on large gatherings, opened land borders, and the wearing of face masks was declared not mandatory.

UGMC Totally Operational

The second phase of the University of Ghana Medical Center was commissioned and made fully operational in June to serve the healthcare needs of patients in critical conditions.

Marburg Virus Disease

In July, Ghana confirmed its first cases of the Marburg Virus Disease.

The cases were first detected in the Ashanti region.

COVID-19 vaccine production

In August, a consortium of three local pharmaceutical companies secured a plant for the production of COVID-19 and other vaccines.

Production of the vaccines is expected to begin this year.

National Fitness Day

The Ministry of Health in September instituted National Fitness Day in its bid to ensure regular exercise among the public to reduce the incidence of Non-Communicable Diseases.

Local Ventilator

With funding from the German International Development Agency, Ghana in December developed a local ventilator to serve the health needs of persons in need of oxygen on admission.

A National COVID-19 vaccination campaign was also launched towards the end of the year to reduce infections during the yuletide.

