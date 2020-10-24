'Some of my schoolmates are still jobless 10 years after completing university' – Nigel Gaisie

Founder of Prophetic Hill Chapel, Prophet Nigel Gaise has expressed disappointment about the government's decision to award the COVID-19 testing contract to Nigerians despite the high unemployment rate in the country.

Citing an example, Prophet Nigel established that some of his mates are still unemployed even after graduating from the University of Ghana 10 years ago.



According to him, the government could have used that opportunity to create some form of employment for the youth who do not have jobs.



“What bothers me is the fact that the bank taking the monies at the Kotoka International Airport is a Nigerian bank and the person taking the money is also Nigerian. My mates I completed Legon with are at home unemployed whiles some are on the streets hustling. You cannot do this at Murtala International Airport in Nigeria.” he said.

Apart from the fact that foreigners are benefiting from the testing, Prophet Nigel believes that the government is embarking on a 'state-sponsored exploitation' adding that it needs to be stopped.



He called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to work at reducing the money and also change the bank that is taking monies at the airport.