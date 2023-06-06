0
Some parts of the country to experience rains today - GMA cautions

Tue, 6 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The coastal sector will be cloudy this morning with cases of rain and thunder, particularly within the central and western regions.

Thunderstorms are anticipated for areas within the transition and northern sector from late morning into the afternoon.

A few places within the forest zones will as well experience rain in the evening.

The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 32°C, while the minimum temperature will be 25°C.

NB: The state of the sea is ROUGH (02)

