Some people have lost their girlfriends due to SIM card blocking - Haruna Iddrisu

Member of Parliament for Tamale South, Haruna Iddrisu

The Member of Parliament for Tamale South, Haruna Iddrisu has bemoaned some of the struggles, citizens are going through after having their SIMS cards blocked.

The MP was reacting to the deactivation of SIM cards belonging to over 9 million Ghanaians who failed to commence or complete the re-registration exercise spanning almost two years.



Speaking in parliament on Thursday, June 8, 2023, the Tamale South MP opined that some individuals who have had their SIM cards deactivated are suffering from relationship crises because they are unable to communicate with their significant others and this may leave room for speculations.



“Those whose SIMs have so been blocked, some have suffered relationship problems. Some probably have lost their girlfriends, contact with their significant others. Even, some have been threatened with divorce; very possible. Because why have you not reached out to him or her; because your SIM has been blocked?



“With this excuse, she (Ursula Owusu-Ekuful) may be creating problems for many marriages with this SIM blocking as a social problem,” Haruna said.



Haruna Iddrisu also chided the Minister of Communication and Digitalisation, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful for blocking the SIMs of some individuals when they don’t have Ghana Cards yet.

“We are saying that don’t just block SIMs when the fault or problem is not from the person who is holding the SIM,” he added.



Originally commencing on October 1, 2021, the SIM card re-registration campaign was scheduled to conclude on March 31, 2022.



But due to challenges faced in obtaining the Ghana Card, the NCA extended the registration deadline multiple times until May 31, 2023.



The National Identification Card, commonly referred to as the Ghana Card, serves as the sole document for undertaking the registration process.



Meanwhile, watch the first episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:





Also, watch the latest episode of GhanaWeb Election Desk on GhanaWeb TV below:











ABJ/OGB