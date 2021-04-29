Some people were sleeping on their job - Ursula Owusu speak on closure of TV stations

Minister of Communications, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful has offered reasons for the shutdown of some Television stations by the National Communications Authority (NCA).

Following the incessant calls on government to check the contents of media stations, particularly the Television stations which show fetish activities, the NCA has embarked on a mission to close down some TV stations.



Forty-nine (49) TV stations have been listed.



These forty-nine TV stations which include Thunder TV and Ice TV belonging to popular fetish priestess Nana Agradaa and Cash TV owned by popular man of God, Rev. Obofour have been informed to shut down operations.



Speaking to host Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM's ''Kokrokoo'', Hon. Ursula Owusu-Ekuful explained that these stations have been affected because they didn't have the authorization to operate in what she termed as "spectrum".



She described the spectrum as the air space or radio waves that is provided to media stations to air their contents to the general public.

"The NCA supervises it and it's very scarce. It is run by rules and regulations and operates within the confines of the law. So, if you flout the rules, the law permits the NCA to sanction you," she said.



Answering why the NCA didn't act quickly and early to sanction or remove those TV channels, the Minister stated that the NCA had the broadcast monitoring system just recently and has been using it to detect the stations which have no authority to work.



"The NCA monitors the infrastructure and spectrum but some other entity monitors the content. So, the NCA's job has nothing to do with how one uses his or her authorization," she stressed.



