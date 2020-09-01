General News

Some private schools will collapse after September 5 - Ghana National Council of Private Schools

Spokesperson for the Ghana National Council of Private Schools (GNACOPS), Kyei Baffour, has revealed that some private schools will collapse after Saturday 5th September 2020.

That, he said, will be as a result of the lack of students in these private schools.



This comes after the President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, speaking during the 16th COVID-19 update address, noted that the Ghana Education Service, after further consultations, has decided to postpone the remainder of the academic year for all nursery, kindergarten, primary, JHS 1 and SHS 1 students.



He added that the next academic year will resume in January 2021, with appropriate adjustments made to the curriculum, to ensure that nothing is lost from the previous year.



“The relevant dispositions will also be made so that the presence, at the same time, in school of all streams of students, can occur in safety”, the Akufo-Addo said.

Prior to the postponement of the remainder of the academic year for students for all nursery, kindergarten, primary, JHS 1 and SHS 1 students, some private schools only had students in the 3rd year who reopened to prepare for their final exams.



Speaking on Atinka FM’s AM Drive with host Ekourba Gyasi, Spokesperson for Ghana National Council of Private Schools (GNACOPS), Kyei Baffour stated that even if government allows private schools to re-open for second years', some private schools cannot re-open since they do not have students.



“The last batch for most of these private schools are in the 3rd year and are completing on Saturday 5th September 2020. After Saturday, some of these private schools will collapse and I repeat some of these private schools will collapse after Saturday 5th September 2020”, he noted.





