Some recovered victims of coronavirus having erectile dysfunction – GMA

Medical staff wearing protective gear with a patient infected with the COVID-19 - File

Some male victims of COVID-19 who have fully recovered from the disease are struggling to have penis erection for sexual pleasure, the Ghana Medical Association (GMA) has disclosed.

According to the Vice President of the Association, Dr. Frank Serebour, a number of complaints have come to the attention of physicians across the country for response and treatment.



Speaking on Abusua 96.5 FM, Dr Serebour said, a lot of people who have recovered from COVID-19 infection are developing other health abnormalities while others have no other complications.



“The after effect of COVID-19 is becoming serious people are suffering here and there, even some studies which suggest some men who have fully recovered from the virus infection are not experiencing penis erection for sexual pleasure,’’ he disclosed.



He added, “these are things we have to let the general public know and understand the need to adhere to all the COVID-19 safety protocols including hand washing, wearing of face mask and strict adherence to physical social distancing,” he stressed.



Dr. Frank Serebour, however, urged the general public to note that the after effect of COVID-19 after fully recovering are becoming many.

Responding to the revelation from the GMA Vice President, Ashanti regional director of the Ghana Health Service Dr. Emmanuel Tenkorang who was very diplomatic in his response also said, he is not surprised about the disclosure from the GMA Vice president.



He said the Ghana health service will soon collect data on the development for a full-scale research on the development therefore refusing to confirm or deny the revelation from the Medical Superintendent of the Asante Bekwai government hospital.



He cautioned the general public to take the COVID-19 protocols serious because the virus keeps changing its nature which is becoming very difficult to deal with by scientists.



He added that the after-effect of the virus will soon be many therefore urging stakeholders to intensify education on the disease.