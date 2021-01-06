Some residents of Sekondi/Takoradi Metropolis not enthused about the wearing of Masks

Coronavirus cases keeps rising in Ghana

Despite the new and increased wave in the COVID-19 pandemic in many countries including Ghana, some residents within the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis still carry out their daily activities without nose masks.

A visit to the central business district of Takoradi saw some traders, moving to and fro without protective nose masks with only a few in masks.



Whereas some were seen with the masks pulled down to their chins, others had theirs hanging on one ear or holding it in their hands in contravention to the safety protocols of the disease.



Meanwhile, the Western Regional Director of the Veterinary Services, Dr Simon Gbene, has warned that the virus was still around and active and entreated Ghanaians to take the needed precaution.

The Regional Director stated that his office has been recording positive cases on a weekly basis.



The Regional Veterinary Services has a certified laboratory where suspected cases or samples are tested.



Dr Gbene, therefore, encouraged the wearing of masks as the first line of safety as the government worked to procure vaccines for the control of the virus.