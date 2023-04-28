Some school feeding caterers use rotten tomatoes, onions and others to cook – A/R President

Some students enjoying their school feeding meals

The Ashanti regional president for School Feeding Caterers has stated that some caterers cook for programme participants using unwholesome tomatoes, onions, and other products.

Madam Gifty Asamoah criticised the 97 pesewas allotted to each child under the programme as terribly inadequate.



She bemoaned that the cost of cooking oil and other commodities for schoolchildren has skyrocketed, and that the government must raise the cost of meals under the plan to at least Ghc2.50 per person.



She also admitted that although the amount of increment they want is still not enough, they would be able to manage.



“I am someone who does not want to cook unwholesome meals for our children because my children also eat the meals I cook under the programme,” said Madam Gifty Asamoah. However, I have learned that some caterers provide unwholesome cuisine for the beneficiaries.

I make sure that the food I prepare is nutritious for our children. Some of them do not cook nutritious meals, and to avoid being labelled as non-cooking days, they cook with rotting beans, rice, and other ingredients. This is unjust, and I am not willing to do it. They do these things because the money allocated to them is insufficient. Because the children who consume the meals are at risk, I am lobbying for more funding.”



She noted that, while the increase is still insufficient, we will be able to manage and deliver better and healthier meals to the youngsters who rely on these meals.



“If you can’t cook healthy meals for the children, you stop working,” she told the caterers. It is not acceptable to prepare unhealthy meals. Children are Ghana’s future leaders, and they need nutritious meals. So, if you can’t sacrifice and cook for the kids, quit your work. I can’t cook such dishes for the kids because I eat them myself. They deserve better food, but we can’t make it with 97 pesewas.”