Some things are best resolved with patience and negotiation - Opanyin Agyekum to striking teachers

Opanyin Agyekum

Head of Linguistics at the University of Ghana, Professor Kofi Agyekum, has called on the striking teachers to heed the call by the Labour Commission.

The National Labour Commission (NLC) has directed the three teacher unions comprising Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) and the Coalition of Concerned Teachers Ghana (CCT-G) to call off their strike.



The NLC has asked them to resume work while they continue their engagement with government.



The two parties have been asked to report back to the Commission on November 16 on their discussions.

Contributing to Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" discussion programme, Prof. Kofi Agyekum, popularly called Opanyin Agyekum asked the teachers to comply with the directive stressing "some things are best resolved with patience and negotiation because if the teachers become adamant on their position and stiff that they don't want the man because he is not a professional teacher, it will be very disturbing".



"If the Labour Commission say they should resume work, I plead with them to go back to school," he added.