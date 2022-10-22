Somebody has to die - Martin Kpebu flares up over Akufo-Addo's comments

Legal luminary, Martin Kpebu

Private legal practitioner, Martin Kpebu, has tongue-lashed President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for saying he is not moved by threats to vote out the New Patriotic Party in the 2024 general elections.

According to him, Ghanaians do not deserve what he termed as shabby treatment from President Akufo-Addo amidst the current economic crisis.



In his view, the comment made by Akufo-Addo was insulting to Ghanaians and urged all members who share the same sentiments to stage a demonstration against him.



He noted that the demonstration, which will come off on Friday, October 28 will be dubbed Kumepreko II to show how brave Ghanaians are to stand up for what is right.



Speaking on TV3's The Keypoints programme on Saturday, October 22, 2022, Martin Kpebu said, “This man [Akufo-Addo] is he okay?...You eat our food and tell us that? We have to talk back to him."



“Ghanaians must understand that somebody has to die...Thirty-one million [people], we can’t all be scared. What does he take us for? Who does he think he is? Everything you use, we pay for it and you insult us like this? What have we done to deserve this shabby treatment from Akufo-Addo?” he stated.



The legal luminary further asked parliament to start the process to impeach President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

This, he said, was in accordance with Article 69 of the 1992 constitution.



Background



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Monday, October 17 disclosed that he was unperturbed by threats from residents in the Kwabre East Constituency to vote for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2024 elections if their deplorable roads were not fixed.



Speaking in an interview on Otec FM, President Akufo-Addo said, “People make those kinds of threats; they don’t frighten me. Somebody votes for you, and somebody supports you. It’s because they want you to do certain things for them. I understand that. But there is no need for people to say that if I am unable to do this and that… those are their own issues to deal with. Of course, I will do it (the road)."



“But if it comes to the election and you choose to vote for the NDC, that is your own issue that is not my worry because nobody holds your thumb to vote; it is your own work. The important thing is that I understand my responsibility, and we will deal with it,” he added.



ESA/WA