Sometimes I regret being a lawyer; Jean Mensah's EC is a shame to our democracy - NDC's Beatrice Annan

Member of the Communication Team of the NDC, Beatrice Annan

A member of the Communication Team of the National Democratic Congress, Beatrice Annan, has questioned the integrity of the Electoral Commission for going against its ruling to make it possible for the parliamentary candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to be eligible to vote even though he’s name is not in the Assin North voter’s register.

She registered displeasure while speaking on Accra-based Metro TV, monitored by GhanaWeb.



According to her, the Constitutional Instrument (CI) of the EC prescribes who becomes eligible to vote in a constituency and after the EC’s audit, the NPP’s parliamentary candidate is not eligible to be run on the by-election in Assin North.



“The EC is saying that on auditing our voter’s register, it has come to our notice that one of the PC of the NPP is not in the voter register as we have in Assin North. Remember that this is a by-election and so the voter register that will be used is the voter’s register that was used in the 2020 election which every political party has a copy, and we have a copy. When we checked, they said Charles Opoku was not a registered voter in the Assin North constituency. The EC is saying that, yes, the person is not a registered voter in the Assin North constituency”, she said.



She went on to describe the conduct of the electoral commissioner, Jean Mensah, as a threat to democracy.



“Having established that fact, when men and women of conscience who with the benefit of the pillow, sleep every night and think through actions, speak, and people whose hearts have been hardened heart like pharaoh refuse to listen, we will get to where we are. The Madam Jean Mensah electoral commission is a threat to our democracy and a shame to any emerging democracy such as ours. This dawn when I read the release, I shook my head and said that sometimes it hurts me that I am a lawyer. Because these people are supposed to have sat in a law class. I don’t know whether she has thrown away the law on partisan consideration,” she added.



NW/OGB