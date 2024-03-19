Son of NPP stalwart Prof. Adu Boahen robbed and killed at East Legon residence

The late Christopher Adu Boahen

Tragedy has struck the family of New Patriotic Party (NPP) stalwart, late Albert Adu Boahen, as his son, Christopher Adu Boahen, has been robbed and killed at his residence in East Legon, a suburb of Accra.

A report by Asaaseradio.com indicates that armed robbers forcibly entered his home, subjected it to a thorough ransacking and took his life in the process.



The report cited a Facebook post by the 1995 year group of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), where Christopher pursued electrical engineering



“Sad to announce the untimely passing of our classmate, Christopher. Wicked persons entered his home, ransacked the place, and robbed him of his life. His home, at East Legon, has been barricaded by the police and declared a crime scene.



“May the soul of our brother find rest in the Lord. Bad news for a Monday morning but let’s keep our spirits up and look forward to a great week,” the post announcing the death of Christopher Adu Boahen read.



Christopher Adu Boahen hailed from a prominent political family, with his father having been the NPP’s first presidential candidate in the 1992 elections, as Ghana returned to democracy under the Fourth Republic.



Additionally, he was the brother of Charles Adu Boahen, who held positions as both deputy minister for finance and minister of state at the Ministry of Finance in the Akufo-Addo administration.

Charles Adu Boahen resigned from the government in November 2022.



GA/SARA



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb General News WhatsApp channel



Watch the latest episode of Everyday People with Buzstopboys on GhanaWeb TV below:



