Son of murdered church elder at Nsuta explains how his father was killed

The late Mr Bismark Boamah

Eric Boamah, the son of an elder of an ICGC church, who was murdered at Nsuta in the Ashanti region, has explained what exactly transpired.



Speaking in an exclusive interview with GhanaWeb, Eric explained that his father, who visited his new building site, met the suspect, Kwadwo Badu, occupying the place without any authorisation.



According to him, his father, who had gone to prepare the place for contractors to continue with the project, asked Kwadwo Badu to leave so that the contractors could peacefully start their work.



He added that Kwadwo Badu, 25, who had packed his belongings and left the scene, returned a few minutes later to attack his father with a wood and machete.



"In the ensuing process, he clubbed my innocent father, who had not done anything wrong to him. He subsequently wounded him with the machete after he had fallen," Eric disclosed.

He continued that his father died a few minutes later at the scene after rescuers had gone to rush him to a hospital.



"My father celebrated his 60th birthday on Sunday and was sadly murdered on Monday," he soberly reflected.



A sixty-year-old man, Bismark Boamah, a church elder at the ICGC, Nsuta branch, was murdered on Monday, February 20, 2023, at around 7:00am.



An earlier report suggested that Elder Boamah aka Otoyo went to his new building to evict Kwadwo Badu after his sister had called to inform him that someone was occupying his new building.



The report further added that the suspect is described as a mentally unstable person.

But reacting to the 'mentally unstable" tag on the suspect, Eric said that Kwadwo Badu thinks otherwise.



According to him, he was known to be a tramadol and marijuana addict who used to misbehave whenever he was high.



Meanwhile, a further investigation by GhanaWeb has revealed that Kwadwo Badu was subsequently apprehended by the youth and subjected to beatings.



"He died immediately he was sent to the hospital. In fact, the youth did not spare him after he was caught for killing the man. He was beaten to a near death, but, was pronounced dead immediately. he was rushed to the Nsuta hospital," an eyewitness told GhanaWeb.