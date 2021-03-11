Songor Salt: Community commends McDan Electrochem

File photo

Some community members around the Songor Lagoon have commended McDan's Electrochem Ghana Limited for the creation of an enabling environment for the youth to mine salt from the company's pans.

Scores of residents along the Lagoon expressed gratitude for what they described as the magnanimity of McDan to open the door to its concession zone at the Songor Lagoon for the residents to mine salt.



Most of the residents from Ajumanikorpe, Bonikorpe, Atortorkorpe, Nakomkorpe, Lolonya and other communities around the Songor Lagoon are participating in the McDan Salt project.



In an interview with the Ghana News Agency at Ajumanikorpe near Sege during a visit to the site, Mr. Damengua Agbo Akpotosu an Elder from Nakomkorpe commended the company for the creation of health community-company relationship.



He explained that the elders of the various communities consulted the management to allow the youth to undertake salt mining as that is the only means of livelihood along the Lagoon.



He said “to our amusement the management agreed and that paved way for the community to win salt from the pans of the company".

Other community members and elders collaborated with the Elders comments told the GNA that the company had employees, but still allowed community members to also win salt from the company's pan, “and they buy it from us.



"I have to pay some fees at school so I have seized the holiday opportunity to come and work to support myself financially," Mr Isaiah Tokoli, who the GNA spotted at the Lagoon site mining salt explained.



"You know we used to farm but it doesn't rain any more so we came to beg them through our elders and they allowed us to work and they'll pay us. I have to take care of my children at school so this is a great opportunity for me." Maamle Nakom from another community explained.



Mr. Daniel Agbewornu also told the GNA that in spite of the fact that McDan had employees already to undertake the salt mining, they still opened their doors for us into the pans to win salt and they pay us as well. They are treating us better than other companies. May God bless McDan."