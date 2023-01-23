Sonnie Badu leaves an unforgettable memory with 'The Safari Experience Concert' in Atlanta

Sonnie Badu's performance at the Safari Experience

Renowned award-winning Gospel singer, Dr. Sonnie Badu has successfully held his much anticipated gospel concert, ‘The Safari Experience’.

The night of praise, worship, and impartation of the gospel was experienced on the 20th of January, 2023 at the Buckhead Theatre, Atlanta Georgia. The ‘The Safari Experience’ was indeed an experience to remember as the presence of God was evident in the spirit-filled ministry of the international gospel worshipper Sonnie Badu.



Featured onto perform, patrons were thrilled by awesome live performances by Annie Badu, JJ Hairston, Chevelle Franklin, Micah Stampley, Jumbo, Dee Jones, Tamika Patton, Tim Godfrey, VaShawn Mitchell, Joe Mettle, and Jonathan Nelson.

On the back of the successful thrilling event, the lead Pastor of Rockhill Church in a post across his social media handles has expressed his appreciation to everyone for the success of the event. “Thank you, from the bottom of my heart, I say thank you again,” he stated.



The Safari Experience is Sonnie Badu’s first music project for the year and in- person concert after soundz of Afrika at Maryland in September 2016. Sonnie Badu has always represented African gospel music at the world stage and it’s an honour for the people of Africa to witness such dedication and commitment from a "Son of the Soil".