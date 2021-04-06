Sonnie Badu trends on Twitter over ‘frogs’ clap-back at critics of 3 degrees he obtained in 4 months
For claiming he had obtained three degrees within a space of four months, Ghanaian gospel star and musician Sonnie Badu has become the victim of public scrutiny and criticism.
According to some people who have taken to social media to react to the news announced by the UK-based musician over the weekend, the timeframe within which he obtained the degrees makes it a questionable feat.
Others have also questioned the merit on which the degree was awarded to the Lead Pastor of the RockHill Church.
Responding to the concerns, Sonnie Badu on Sunday night labelled his critics as ‘frogs’ who may have difficulty in understanding the hard work and grace behind his success.
“When they don’t understand the frequency of your grace and your hard work behind the scenes, they bring their own PHD (pull him down) LIONS DONT RESPOND TO FROGS ... #DrBadu,” Sonnie Badu wrote.
His clap-back has since courted him more heat as the gospel star is trending number one on Twitter.
Critics insist there is no believable way the singer could obtain a Bachelor’s degree in Ministry, a Master’s degree in Christian leadership and a Doctorate in Musicology as he is claiming.
See some tweets below:
Sonnie Badu: I've been able to complete my degree, masters and PhD in 4 months by the grace of God.— Choir Master???? (@gyae_me) April 6, 2021
The Grace of God: pic.twitter.com/HrCQMy8j9r
Sonnie Badu could have calmly explained to us how possible it is to get 3 degrees in 4 months but instead he decided to reply with "lions don't argue with frogs" oh dear— Lady Jemima????????❤ (@Naa_Akorfaaaaaa) April 6, 2021
But like why would Sonnie Badu do that? Is it to increase his worth and booking prices or what?— ANGEL TOPEDO ???? (@ThoughtPillow) April 6, 2021
He really for come clear the air cos this is not good at all
Pastor Chris said 5 Billion out of the world's 7 Billion population watched his show live on the internet... Now Sonnie Badu too says he obtained 3 degrees in 4 months.— Mr Prεssdεnt???????? (@Opresii) April 6, 2021
Jesus Christ right now: pic.twitter.com/ARHpRze3cX
Dem say this be Sonnie Badu’s graduation speech.. adey die???????????????????? pic.twitter.com/aZ5qCzzv9L— Mr Prεssdεnt???????? (@Opresii) April 6, 2021
Doctor, Professor, Dean, Captain Sonnie Badu Emeritus, all in four months?— N.B.A (@Boakyewaa_N) April 6, 2021
Even finding a PhD supervisor & agreeing on a PhD thesis topic takes longer than 4 months.
Or maybe it's a 21st-century signs & wonder
Sonnie Badu asked to calculate how he got 3 degrees in 4 months pic.twitter.com/tThXcYZXFI— Mr Prεssdεnt???????? (@Opresii) April 6, 2021
Degree is better than connection
Connection is better than degree
Sonnie Badu: Use Connection to get Degree ????— KALYJAY ???? (@gyaigyimii) April 6, 2021
Sonnie Badu's Fake Degrees: A long thread— MNMM (@mnm_mensah) April 6, 2021
People are wondering why I'm on his case and why I'm calling him out. The case be simple. He's an academic scam and not a victim of a scam.
How did it all start? I chanced on a video where dude had earned a Professorial Cert pic.twitter.com/xuobVKMl8P
Even if Satan test Sonnie Badu he will get degree from it— Bra Poly ???????????????? (@PolySarkcess) April 6, 2021
????????????????
Sonnie Badu is the reason why Asamoah Gyan Spoilt the Penalty. Anka he will lie to his Grandchildren that he Prayed and got Ghana to the World Cup Finals.— ABOA BANKU ???????????????????? (AMG BANKU) (@Aboa_Banku1) April 6, 2021
Even school for the blind them they take 3 days to get to their school gate and Sonnie Badu had 3 degrees in 4months he’s really serving a living God ampa ????????????????— BubuashieSavage???????????????? (@sav_age43) April 6, 2021
Sonnie Badu at work after lying he geh 3 degrees (PhD)... ???????????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/J3qeKsS5Jc— ANDY BLAQ ????????❤???? (@andrewsdonkoh7) April 6, 2021
Dear God, Sonnie Badu said you work with Agents named Favour and Grace. These Agents got him 3 degrees within 4 months. Lord, please I also want to me rich within 4 months. Be on the same level with Bill Gates. My humble request Amen. pic.twitter.com/23KO1SYmkg— Dr. Sneaker Nyame ????(Best Shoe Plug) (@SneakerNyame_) April 6, 2021
Sonnie Badu explaining how he got 3 degrees in 4 months: pic.twitter.com/aKe3oLvzoe— Mr Prεssdεnt???????? (@Opresii) April 6, 2021
“Grace and favor got me 3 degrees in 4 months” woyale na vacation koraa y3 how many months? Sonnie Badu mese woyale????????— Sb Orlando⭐️ (@starboyorlando) April 6, 2021
Sonnie Badu is an example of a serious student . Schooling mu multitasking— Nsawam Michael Scofield (@OkwasiaBiNti) April 6, 2021