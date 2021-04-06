Sonnie Badu trends on Twitter over ‘frogs’ clap-back at critics of 3 degrees he obtained in 4 months

Sonnie Badu announced he has obtained three degrees in four months

For claiming he had obtained three degrees within a space of four months, Ghanaian gospel star and musician Sonnie Badu has become the victim of public scrutiny and criticism.

According to some people who have taken to social media to react to the news announced by the UK-based musician over the weekend, the timeframe within which he obtained the degrees makes it a questionable feat.



Others have also questioned the merit on which the degree was awarded to the Lead Pastor of the RockHill Church.



Responding to the concerns, Sonnie Badu on Sunday night labelled his critics as ‘frogs’ who may have difficulty in understanding the hard work and grace behind his success.



“When they don’t understand the frequency of your grace and your hard work behind the scenes, they bring their own PHD (pull him down) LIONS DONT RESPOND TO FROGS ... #DrBadu,” Sonnie Badu wrote.



His clap-back has since courted him more heat as the gospel star is trending number one on Twitter.



Critics insist there is no believable way the singer could obtain a Bachelor’s degree in Ministry, a Master’s degree in Christian leadership and a Doctorate in Musicology as he is claiming.



See some tweets below: