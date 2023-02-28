Sophia Akuffo, Ibrahim Mahama spotted at Kofi Amoabeng's 71st birthday bash

L - R: Ibrahim Mahama, Sophia Akuffo, Kofi Amoabeng, another join to cut the cake

Prince Kofi Amoabeng, a retired banker celebrated his 71st birthday last week, specifically on the 22nd of February 2023.

In a photo GhanaWeb has sighted from the venue of the celebration, some important public figures showed up to fete with the retired captain on his big day.



Two notable faces were captured in one of the photos sighted by GhanaWeb.



The two are Justice Sophia Akuffo, a retired Chief Justice and Ibrahim Mahama, business mogul and brother of former president John Dramani Mahama.



The duo joined Kofi Amoabeng and other guests to cut the 71st birthday cake at what is believed to have been a private party.



The giant green cake was baked with the numbers 7 and 1. It is mounted on a platform that has Amoabeng's photos encircling it.

The retired CJ Sophia Akuffo had been in the news this month after she joined pensioner bondholders to picket at the Ministry of Finance where she delivered stern critique of the government's handling of the economy.



On his part, Kofi Amoabeng went on a media tour of sort speaking about a wide range of issues from the collapse of the bank he co-founded UT Bank, about national politics and his personal life.



The media appearances were also geared towards promoting the second part of his book and also the launch of his leadership foundation.







