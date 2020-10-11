Sorority members of AKA donate borehole to Obo community

The borehole will help approximately 1,500 town residents

Sorority members of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority (AKA) have donated funds to build a borehole in Ghana, West Africa. A borehole is a hole drilled deep into the ground (200ft) which provides access to clean water.

The borehole was donated to the town of Obo, in Kwahu, the Eastern Region, and will help approximately 1,500 town residents. With general maintenance, a borehole can give a community freshwater for ten plus years.



Ceola Oware, Chicago native and AKA, became aware of the challenges of those who lack access to clean water after working in Ghana. She then spearheaded a project to donate a borehole with other sorority members across the United States and Ghana. The AKA African Alliance team includes Afi K. Daitey (New Jersey); Latrice Madkins (Sacramento, CA); Christa E. Sanders (Accra, Ghana); Petra Brady (Oakland, CA); K. Jacquelyn Omotalade; Alicia C. Trent (Los Angeles, CA) and Dr. Mary Ann Opoku (Los Angeles, CA).



The alliance also includes several members of the Chicago Chi Omega Omega Chapter of AKA: Lenita Y. Gipson (Chicago, IL); Dr. Mary Jane Opoku - Hughton (Los Angeles, CA); Kenyaele D. Fanning (South Holland, IL); Dr. "Tiffany" Jeanene Barrett (Brooklyn, NY); Marla B. Heflin (Chicago, IL); Joy Carver-Sanders (Chicago, IL); Dr. Syreetha M. Yokley (Oakforest, IL); LaToya Buchanan (Chicago, IL); Laurie Webb (Chicago, IL); Elaine Brooks (Chicago, IL); Onjalique Clark (Chicago, IL) and Kristin Burton (Chicago, IL).

Although the borehole was given directly to the community for usage, the group requested that the committee, which oversees management and maintenance, comprises at least thirty percent women. "Empowered women empower other women. When you elevate a woman, you elevate society," states Ceola.



The sorority recently made headlines for its membership of United States Senator Kamala Harris, the Democratic vice presidential nominee and running mate of Joe Biden for the 2020 US presidential election. Harris is the first woman of colour on a major party ticket.



"We stand on the shoulders and follow in the steps of legendary women who came before us and are absolutely thrilled with helping the community of Obo. It's a serious matter." Ceola remarks in excitement of donating the borehole.