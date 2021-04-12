Sosu pays a working visit to the La-Nkwantanang Municipal Assembly

Francis–Xavier Sosu and the Municipal Chief Executive Dede Adjabeng in a photo

Source: FX Law and Associates

Honorable Francis–Xavier Sosu, the new Member of Parliament for the Madina Constituency on Friday, 7th April 2021 paid his first working visit to the La-Nkwantanang Municipal Assembly.

Hon. Sosu in a meeting with the Municipal Chief Executive, told her it has taken him 3 months to pay a visit to the assembly since he was sworn into office due to the hectic nature of the parliamentary work.



In discussing his vision for the constituency and what he has been able to achieve so far, Hon. Sosu mentioned the 5 thematic areas of his vision for the Constituency and the steps he has taken since January 7, 2021 in achieving them. He emphasised the Madina Job Center as his flagship project.



The Madina Job Center is targeted at eradicating unemployment, providing employable skills and giving job opportunity to constituents of Madina. The project has so far provided job opportunities to over 400 constituents out of over 3000 applicants so far, providing through its vocational entrepreneurship module some 200 skill training to constituents in the areas of Agriculture, Information Technology and Fashion, Lawyer Sosu added.



Hon. Sosu also talked briefly about his education and health policies which have started touching the lives of the constituents. He informed the MCE that, the maiden Health Outreach that took place over the just past weekend benefited over 2000 constituents. He added that, plans were in the pipeline to change all chalk boards in public schools to white marker boards in an effort to enhance teaching and learning.



On the part of the Municipal Chief Executive, Hon. Dede Adjabeng, she pledged her willingness to partner the Member Of Parliament to build the constituency and improve the living standards of the people of the municipality.

She also advised the Member of Parliament to seek other sources of funding for his visionary projects since the MP's Common Fund may not be able to meet the demand of his vision for the Constituency.



Hon. Francis-Xavier Sosu also called on the Municipal Finance Officer to discuss issues regarding the MP's Common Fund. He finally called on the Municipal Engineer to be briefed on the status of infrastructural projects across the constituency.



The Engineer agreed to take the law maker on a tour of project sites on Friday, 9th April 2021 to ascertain the status of ongoing projects.



