South Africa ready to grant Ghanaians visa-free entry

South African High Commissioner to Ghana, Lulu Xingwana

South African High Commissioner to Ghana Lulu Xingwana says South Africa is ready to give Ghana visa-free entry into the country.

Ghana has been selected as part of the countries to receive a visa-free access to South Africa.



“South Africa has been ready for more than a year to give Ghanaians visa-free entry into the country."



“Other countries have responded positively and now we have implemented visa-free for those countries. We are waiting for Ghana’s response.”



Speaking to Alfred Ocansey on Sunrise on 3FM last Monday, the High Commissioner also disclosed that the COVID-19 vaccine trials ongoing in her country is still at the testing stage.



South Africa was selected by the World Health Organisation (WHO) as part of the COVID-19 vaccine development project.



“We will hear a few months down the line how the virus is progressing,“ she assured.

South Africa has become the country with most Covid-19 cases on the continent.



She explained that President Cyril Ramaphosa has imposed more restrictions relating to the spike in cases.



President Ramaphosa has also called on the IMF and World Bank to assist African countries in funding with regard to the pandemic, she added.



South Africa commemorated Mandela Day last Saturday, July 18.



This year’s Mandela Day was addressed by the UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, in New York, touching on the novel coronavirus pandemic.

