South Africa to partner Ghana to address housing delivery

Mmamoloko Kubayi and Francis Asenso-Boakye

Source: Ministry of Works and Housing

The Ministry of Works and Housing and the Ministry of Human Settlements of South Africa have jointly declared their intent to collaborate to drive development in the critical fields of housing, human settlements and urban developments in both countries.

This, according to both countries, signals an affirmation of commitments by Ghana and South Africa towards addressing the complex challenges of housing and human settlements.



This came to light when South Africa’s Minister for Housing and Human Settlements, Mmamoloko Kubayi (MP), held a bilateral meeting with the Minister for Works and Housing, Francis Asenso-Boakye (MP) today in Accra.



The South African Minister is on an official visit to the country as part of efforts to further strengthen ties and chart a new path and explore avenues for collaboration in the areas of housing delivery and development of other human settlements between the two countries.



The visit by Minister Kubayi comes on the back of fruitful discussions previously held between the two sector Ministers in Poland and South Africa that laid the foundation for the need to explore collaborations, particularly in enhancing the institutional framework for the delivery of housing in both countries.



In his welcoming remarks, Francis Asenso-Boakye indicated that the complexities involved in housing delivery require not only urgent attention, but also innovative solutions dictated by mutual commitments from governments.



“Our joint efforts in pressing issues of slum upgrading, improvement of informal settlements and the lives of those who inhabit them can have profound impact on the well-being and living conditions of a significant portion of our populations.” Ghana’s sector Minister noted.

On her part, Minister Kubayi said the government of South Africa is ready to commit to the new partnership that will work out to resolving the many myriads of problems in housing delivery.



“To us this partnership and commitments also include sharing of experiences, knowledge and best practices in the housing sectors of our countries and how we can practicalize the implementations of what we seek to commit,” Minister Kubayi added.



Minister Kubayi and her delegation is expected to call on the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as well engage as other engagements notably, a Business Session to be hosted by the Ghana Investments Promotion Centre (GIPC) for housing sector players from both countries.







