South Tongu DCE nominee finally confirmed

Innocent Lynford Kwesi Tetteh, District Chief Executive (DCE) of South Tongu

Source: GNA

The President’s nominee, Innocent Lynford Kwesi Tetteh, has been confirmed as the new District Chief Executive (DCE) of South Tongu after the second election.

He garnered 50 ‘Yes’ votes, representing 87.7 per cent, against seven ‘No’ votes in the elections, supervised by the Electoral Commission.



Mr Augustus Awity, the Chief Director, Volta Regional Coordinating Council, addressing the Assembly members prior to the commencement of the voting, urged them to consider the interest of the district when casting their ballots.



He said a DCE would create positive avenues for the district’s development.

Mr Tetteh, after swearing the oath of office and secrecy, lauded the Assembly for the confidence reposed in him, and assured the members of his resolve to working with all relevant stakeholders in the district to build on the achievements of his predecessors.



He promised to work assiduously to get municipal status for South Tongu.



Present were Mr Setsofia Kpenu, the District Coordinating Director, traditional authorities and political party executives of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and National Democratic Congress (NDC).