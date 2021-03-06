Spare us the lectures on humility and respect – Manasseh replies Anyidoho?

Investigative Journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni

Koku Anyidoho’s perceived subtle jabs at former president John Dramani Mahama has courted him a reply from investigative journalist, Manasseh Azuri Awuni.

Koku Anyidoho on Friday launched yet another ‘attack’ on the former President, in a tweet whiles reacting to a picture of Vice President Dr Bawumia prostrating to congratulate President Akufo-Addo after a Supreme Court verdict reaffirmed his win in the 2020 presidential elections.



According to Anyidoho, the level of respect and compliments paid to President Akufo Addo by his vice cannot be said of what late President Atta Mills was accorded by his vice which actually happens to be Mr Mahama.



“I never saw the Vice President of His Excellency President John Evans Atta-Mills pay the kinds of compliments Vice President Bawumia pays to President Akufo-Addo,” he wrote.



“If it is the will of God; when Vice President Bawumia's time is due; he will be lifted high because of his humility and respect for his boss,” he added in another tweet.

Manasseh in a Facebook post following the Koku Anyidoho tweet has asked those who disrespected Mr Mahama as Vice President to take a seat from giving lectures on humility and respect.



Whiles Manasseh’s post fell short of naming Anyidoho, it is widely held that the former Director Communications at the Presidency undermined then Vice President Mahama during the Mill’s administration.







