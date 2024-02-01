Speak out to forestall potential violence in 2024 – Mahama urges clergy

Former President John Dramani Mahama

The flagbearer of NDC President John Dramani Mahama says he will not dispute apprehensions among some clergy regarding the 2024 election, especially in the light of past deadly incidents during elections under the Akufo-Addo government

Speaking at a breakfast meeting with the clergy in Koforidua as part of his two-day tour of Eastern Region where some raised red flags based on alleged revelations, Mahama stated, he won’t dispute the revelations saying because of previous incidents and current actions of the Electoral Commission.



Mahama recalled the electoral violence in Ayawaso West Wuogon and the killing of eight during the 2020 election.



He called on the clergy and faith-based organizations to add their voices when raising alarms over misconduct of the Electoral Commission and potential election-related violence.



President Mahama urged the clergy to participate in Governance and politics to help influence the system with godly values and morals.



Meanwhile, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has called on the Akufo-Addo government to immediately carry out the recommendations of the Emil Short Commission of Enquiry to bring quick and long lasting relief to the victims of that dastardly event.



“To bring end to the darkness that has befallen our homeland since the coming of the Akufo-Addo led government of the NPP, the NDC calls on all voters in Ghana to stand ready to massively vote out the Akufo-Addo government which has stained our democracy with the blood of innocent Ghanaians. Ghana deserves to develop in peace and unity all the time,” the NDC General Secretary, Fifi Kwetey said in a statement to mark the fifth anniversary of Ayawaso Wuogon by-election violence.

A by-election was held by the Electoral Commission in 2019 following the death of then Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon, Kyeremanteng Agyarko.



As the election was ongoing, heavily armed men from the National Security Secretariat invaded a number of polling stations and in the confusion that followed, many persons received life-changing injuries from the indiscriminate firing of sophisticated assault rifles that the armed National Security operatives wielded.



The NDC withdrew from the by-election and that particular by-election recorded the lowest turn out of any election in the history of the 4th Republic.



The Akufo-Addo government set up a high-powered Commission of Enquiry to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident and make appropriate recommendations.



“The sad reality today however is that the government has refused to implement the recommendations of the Commission of Enquiry thus leaving the seriously injured and economically challenged victims to fend for themselves in an economy destroyed beyond recognition by the singular ineptitude of the Akufo-Addo government.” the statement bemoaned.