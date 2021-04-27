Speak up, there is no more money to fund Free SHS - President told

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Former Member of Parliament Buem, Daniel Kwasi Ashiamah, says the implementation of the Free Senior High School is facing a serious crisis because the government is broke.

Speaking on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, the former legislator was worried the education sector is being destroyed by the current administration.



He wants the government to admit to the challenges than to lie to Ghanaians.



He said the New Patriotic Party (NPP) led administration has mismanaged the resources, depleted our coffers to fill their pockets at the expense of deprived persons in the country.



Mr. Ashiamah stated without mincing words that the policing is looming into crisis because of funding issues.

He alleged that heads of schools are also being intimidated by the government making it difficult for them to talk about the challenges facing the policy.



The policy he stated is also faced with inadequate infrastructure, and it remains the greatest challenge that the Free SHS policy has faced since its introduction.



"They don’t have the money for free SHS, and that is their problem today,” he added.