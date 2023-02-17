Speaker Alban Bagbin commends Damongo MP

The speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin

Ghana’s Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, has commended the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources and Member of Parliament for the Damongo Constituency, Samuel Abu Jinapor, for always giving Parliament prior notice of very key interventions the ministry wants to undertake, especially with policies and legislation.

SK Bagbin used the opportunity to advise other ministers in the present government and governments to emulate him since what he always comes out with helps Parliament research more into his ministries, prepare, and make inputs into what is on the table from his ministry.



The Speaker of Parliament indicated that there are so many challenges in the country today because Parliament was not involved, which he thinks the Damongo MP must be commended for in bringing on board that initiative today that is bonding Parliament and the legislation.



The caretaker Minister for Trade and Industry, Abu Jinapor, delivered in Parliament on behalf of President Nana Akufo-Addo a policy statement on consumer protection in Ghana, one of the most important rights issues in a free market like that of Ghana.



He indicated that since the reign of King Edgar in the 10th century, governments have been concerned with issues of fair trade and consumer protection. Unfortunately, Ghana’s current legal and regulatory framework for consumer protection remains inadequate and uncoordinated, with fragmented legislation and different regulatory bodies.

He said further that the Ministry for Trade and Industry, under the leadership of President Akufo-Addo, has developed a Consumer Protection Bill to protect, secure, and defend the rights of consumers through a structured institutional mechanism and legal framework that will ensure that consumers play a significant role in keeping erring businesses in check, promote competition, and ensure regional integration through digital trade and e-commerce.



The Bill according to the caretaker minister of trade and industry, will be submitted to cabinet soon, and when approved, it will also create a Consumer Protection Authority to facilitate consumer redress, establish codes of practice on advertising and labelling, educate consumers on their rights, strengthen consumer-oriented organizations, and ensure effective representation of consumers on decision-making bodies.



"Government will continue to work with all relevant agencies, including Parliament, to ensure the speedy passage of this very consequential legislation," he said.