Speaker Alban Bagbin is in Abu Dhabi on official assignment – Parliament

Fri, 19 Apr 2024 Source: mynewsgh.com
Ghana’s Parliament has clarified why the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin is currently out of the jurisdiction.
A statement from the legislature said Parliament is on recess and the Speaker is leading the Ghanaian team in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates for the International Renewal Energy Conference.
The April 18, 2024 statement from the Public Affairs Unit further indicated that there are laid down procedures to communicate with the Speaker and nothing of the sort has been done.
The statement was addressing recent demands for the whereabouts of Bagbin with the approval and vetting of some ministerial nominees pending.
