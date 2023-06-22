6
Menu
News

Speaker Bagbin calls on chiefs to visit parliament to assess performance of elected MPs

Alban Bagbin Speaker Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin

Thu, 22 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin, has called on chiefs and traditional rulers to find time to visit the parliament during sessions to assess the works of their elected parliamentarians in the house.

The speaker made this call during a session in parliament on June 22, 2023.

He emphasised the importance of such visits in fostering accountability and maintaining law and order within the legislative body.

In his address, Speaker Bagbin expressed his desire for chiefs and traditional rulers to witness firsthand the work being done by their elected members of parliaments.

“I am praying that even our chiefs will get time to visit us and see how their sons and daughters perform in the house,” he said.

According to him, the presence of traditional rulers in Parliament could contribute to maintaining law and order in the house.

“I think it will help the speaker too to maintain law and order. When your kings and queen mothers are here, I am sure your behaviour will change. So, we encourage all of them to participate because this is their house,” he added.



You can also catch up on the third episode of Everyday People below:



Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb



To advertise with GhanaWeb



You can also watch the latest episode of People & Places here:





NW/WA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Two Ghanaian students in the US die in a car crash
How Gyakye Quayson 'saluted' Tsikata after major ruling by High Court
Tsatsu Tsikata 'clash' with Godfred Dame in court
Suhuyini slams Samira Bawumia
Koforidua murder: Mother of suspect speaks
NDC big shots who attended Gyakye Quayson’s High Court hearing
Failed NDC MP aspirant threatens Chairman – Report
How police rescued two colleagues mistaken for armed robbers in Nkurakan
Anas Aremeyaw Anas defends anonymity
Bawumia can never be the president of this country – UG Professor