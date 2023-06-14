0
Speaker Bagbin pays courtesy call on Overlord of Mamprugu

IMG 20230303 WA0033 Speaker Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin Ghana Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin

Wed, 14 Jun 2023 Source: GNA

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, has expressed the need for traditional authorities to continue to demonstrate their support towards consolidating democratic values.

He said the country had chalked numerous achievements in her 30 years of democratic journey adding “The role of the traditional authorities in our multiparty democracy is remarkable and cannot be underestimated.”

He said this when he called on the Overlord of the Mamprugu Traditional Area, Nayiri Naa Bohagu Mahami Abdulai Sheriga, at his palace at Nalerigu in the North-East Region to solicit his support towards promoting democratic values at the grassroots level.

Speaker Bagbin was accompanied by some Members of Parliament (MPs) including Baba Seidu Issifu, MP for Nalerigu-Gambaga Constituency, Haruna Iddrisu, MP for Tamale South Constituency, Murtala Mohammed Ibrahim, MP for Tamale Central Constituency, Alhassan Suhiyini, MP for Tamale North Constituency, James Agalga, MP for Builsa North Constituency and Dr Dominic Ayine, MP for Bolgantanga East Constituency.

The visit also formed part of Speaker Bagbin’s engagements with various stakeholders to commemorate the 30 years of uninterrupted parliamentary democracy in the country.

Nayiri Naa Abdulai Sheriga commended Parliament for prioritising the grassroots as a force for consolidating democracy in the country.

He pledged his commitment towards promoting peace and development in the area.

Source: GNA
