Speaker advises MPs to get regular health check-up

Alban Bagbin, Speaker of Parliament

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, has advised members of parliament to make a conscious effort to go for regular checks in order to avoid untimely death.

His advice follows the death of the MP for Kumawu in the Ashanti Region, Philip Atta Basoah, who died on Tuesday morning.



"You know immediately you are no more, people start thinking about your replacement, so be guided," he said.



He also urged MPs not to sit in one place for more than two hours as other hidden medical conditions could trigger them.



Speaking in parliament on March 28, he said “so please when I'm suspending the House, you should understand. It's unhealthy."



The Speaker said the late MP came to parliament last Thursday very strong and was ready to cast his ballot until it was rescheduled for last Friday (March 24).

"At least, he was ready to vote while we were haggling, he just collapsed," the Speaker said.



The New Patriotic Party MP for Kumawu in the Ashanti Region, Philip Atta Basoah died in the early hours of Tuesday, March 28 at age 53.



The deceased MP was one of the three absentee MPs last Friday during a critical vote to confirm ministerial appointees of President Akufo-Addo.



YNA/DA