Speaker calls for collaboration between Ghana and Lebanon for mutual benefit

Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin Alban Bagbin, Speaker of Parliament

Sat, 25 Feb 2023 Source: GNA

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Bagbin, has called for collaboration between Ghana and Lebanon to foster development for mutual benefit.

He underscored the importance of building a strong partnership and continuous development to improve the livelihoods of both countries’ citizens.

Alban Bagbin made the call when a delegation from the Lebanese Parliament’s Parliamentary Friendship Association, led by Kheir Maher, the Lebanese Ambassador to Ghana, paid a courtesy call on him in Parliament, Accra.

The meeting had discussions and an exchange of ideas on matters of mutual interest such as trade, tourism, economic health, and education issues.

Ghanasah Atallah, a member of the delegation, expressed his excitement about the Lebanese diaspora’s contribution to Ghana’s economic development and acknowledged Lebanon’s support for its diaspora worldwide.

He lauded the Lebanese diaspora in Ghana for excelling in various fields and maintaining close ties with their native country in readiness to step in and help in every possible way.

Atallah encouraged both nations to intensify their efforts and join hands to achieve the best possible outcomes for Ghana and Lebanon and highlighted the many similarities in the histories of the two nations.

He said: “Both countries share a message of democracy and peace, for which they have actively worked and continue to sacrifice.”

To further strengthen the partnership, Atallah extended an invitation to Bagbin on behalf of the Lebanese people and the Speaker of the Lebanese Parliament to visit Lebanon and discover its beauty.

The delegation presented a piece of Lebanon’s rich cultural heritage to Bagbin.

