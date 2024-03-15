Speaker directs Housing Committee to visit communities affected by tidal waves in coastal Volta

Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Andrew Asiamah

The Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Andrew Asiamah, has directed the Parliamentary Committee on Works and Housing to conduct a working visit to three constituencies heavily affected by a tidal wave, following concerns raised by Members of Parliament regarding the alarming lack of government response to the ongoing crisis.

This directive came after the MP for Keta, Kwame Dzudzorli Gakpey, addressed the House on behalf of his colleagues: Abla Dzifa Gomashie and Kwame Sefe, MPs for Ketu South and Anlo respectively, on the prolonged suffering endured by constituents in those areas since 1940, emphasizing the historical neglect from government authorities.



He expressed deep concerns over the increasing frequency of tidal wave destructions in recent years, and the apparent indifference of the government towards addressing the plight of affected communities.



He revealed that between January 2017 and February 2024, a total of 16 tidal wave destructions have battered the coastal areas of Keta, Anlo, and Ketu South.



The economic losses incurred over the years have amounted to more than 4 billion USD, with the highest damage recorded in 2021 estimated to exceed $20 million.



The devastating impact of these disasters have forced families to abandon their homes, with approximately 25% of the population displaced.

Gakpey highlighted the disappearance of Fuveme, a town in Anlo, as evidence of the severity of the crisis.



"Mr. Speaker, our fellow citizens in the Keta, Anlo and Ketu South constituencies are enduring untold suffering since 1940, and the lack of adequate government response to this crisis is historical and sad.



"Mr. Speaker, in recent years, the frequency of the tidal waves’ destruction and its impact in the communities along the coast have increased significantly, but government’s apparent indifference to the plight of our people is deeply troubling.



"Between January 2017 and February 2024 alone, a total of 14 tidal wave destructions have occurred along the coasts of Keta, Anlo and Ketu South," he stated.



He added that the economic ramifications are equally severe, with losses surpassing billions of USD over the years, with the year 2021 alone accounting for over USD 20 million in damages.

"Mr. Speaker, the persistent cyclone inflicted economic loss and damage over the years runs into more than 4 billion USD. The damage in the year 2021 alone which saw the highest number of occurrences in recent years is estimated to be more than USD 20million. Families have been forced to flee their homes, livelihoods have been shattered, and the very fabric of their lives has been torn asunder. The first-hand information on the images of the devastation is heart-wrenching, and it is our solemn duty as representatives of the people to demand emergency response and appropriate action," he said.



