Speaker directs MPs, visitors to go through security scanning

Alban Bagbin, Speaker Of Parliament1 Speaker Alban Bagbin

Thu, 17 Nov 2022 Source: GNA

Mr Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, the Speaker of Parliament has directed all Members of Parliament (MPs) and visitors entering the Chamber of the House to go through security scanning.

The Speaker gave the directive on Wednesday in a formal communication to the House.

“We have installed new scanning machines and it is absolutely obligatory, is compulsory for all Members who intend to enter the Chamber of Parliament to pass through those equipment,” he said.

“I repeat it is compulsory for all Members including me, Speaker to pass through the machines to be scanned before we enter the Chamber of Parliament.”

He noted that all strangers, who intend coming in to the Chamber, whether to the public gallery, or to the press gallery, or to the important visitors’ gallery were all to pass through the scanning machines.

“It is for your own good that we want to implement this rule. I passed through it this morning, it is easy, and it is very comfortable,” Speaker Bagbin said.

“So, please starting from tomorrow, any person who is not willing to pass through those machines will definitely not be allowed to enter this Chamber.”

