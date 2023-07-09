Speaker directs Parliament to have extended sitting next week

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Kingsford Sumani Bagbin

Source: GNA

Mr Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, the Speaker of Parliament, says the House will have extended sitting next week.

He explained the extension was to resource the Members of Parliament (MPs) to particularly take key decisions of the House and the new Standing Orders being worked on.



Mr Bagbin said this when he commented on the Business Statement for the sixth week ending Friday, July 14, 2023, on the floor of the House.



Presenting the Business Statement to the House, Mr Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin, the Vice Chairman of the Business Committee of Parliament, recommended that the House commenced sitting each day at 1000 hours and to have extended sittings that would ensure that business scheduled for the sixth week, particularly the Bill (s) programmed, were considered by the House and same passed expeditiously.



“Mr Speaker, it is hoped that this recommendation, if adopted, will also facilitate the consideration of other parliamentary business that would require the attention of the House,” he said.



Remarking on the House’s expected day of recess, Mr Bagbin noted that the House would adjourn sine-die before August 9, 2023, after the Mid-Year Budget was read by August 3.



“We are to rise early to attend to other parliamentary matters that require our expertise,” Mr Bagbin said.

Meanwhile, nine Ministers are expected to appear before the House in the ensuing week, to respond to 45 questions of which all would be Oral.



Mr Afenyo-Markin, who is also the Deputy Majority Leader, said the Ministers included the Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Gender, Children and Social Protection, Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development, Transport, Trade and Industry, Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation and Roads and Highways.



Mr Afenyo-Markin, also the MP for Effutu, further reiterated earlier calls and urged Committees with referrals, particularly on public Bills, to expedite work on them for the consideration of the House.



“Mr Speaker, this call by the Business Committee is borne out of the fact that the House has barely seven weeks left to consider these important Bills and other parliamentary business that may require the attention of the House,” he said.



Mr Afenyo-Markin urged the Committees with pending Bills, including the Grains Development Authority Bill, 2022; Ghana Industrial Property Office Bill, 2023; ill, 2022; Ghana Industrial Property Office Bill, 2023; Rent Bill, 2023; Budget Bill, 2023, Criminal Offences (Amendment Bill, 2023 and National Petroleum Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2023 to expedite their work.