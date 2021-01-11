Speaker election: Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu threatened Marshals - Murtala Mohammed

Murtala Mohammed, the Member of Parliament for Tamale Central

Murtala Mohammed, the Member of Parliament for Tamale Central has accused Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu of constantly threatening the marshals of parliament during Thursday’s vote for the Speaker of Parliament.

Murtala Mohammed told Citi FM that the NDC should not be solely blamed for the fracas that marred the exercise.



Murtala who was caught on tape kicking ballot booths said that the NPP MPs should equally be blamed for the incident.



Defending his actions, Murtala Mohammed said that he acted in protection of Ghana’s constitution and the Standing Orders of Parliament.



He said that the NPP MPs were committing illegality with the show of ballots to their Chief Whip.



“Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu on countless occasions threatened the Marshals. He did it multiple times. I pushed the ballot boxes because at that time it wasn't an election. It was illegality and I had to protect the law,” he said.

Meanwhile, calls are being made for the MPs to apologise to Ghanaians about the disgraceful acts that unfolded in the house.



Senior Political Lecturer at the University of Ghana, Legon, Dr Kwame Asah Asante says the country deserves apologies from the MPs.



"The leaders we call 'Honourable' and given our authority to didn't behave appropriately. What they did was wrong. They disgraced the country, family and democracy in this nation. They must apologize to us that what they did was unacceptable . . . What they did on that day was disgusting," he fumed.



The independent member of Parliament is not a member of the MP. He said he will be with them bit not part of them