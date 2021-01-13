Speaker elections: Armed soldiers were ready to shoot and kill us – NDC MP

Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, Member of Parliament (MP) for South Dayi Constituency

Armed soldiers who stormed the chamber of parliament in the heat of confrontation between the lawmakers from both sides were prepared to shoot and kill anyone who stood their way, a of Members of Parliament(MP) has alleged.

Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor the Member of Parliament(MP) for South Dayi in the Volta Region who confronted the soldiers indicate he had an understanding from their leader they were in the chamber to conduct the polls for the lawmakers and were under the express instruction to shoot and kill anyone who objected to this directive.



“I resisted their presence and one hit me with the butt of the gun and another shocked me with a stun gun. They came in to beat us and there was no room for negotiations. The people were not ready to talk. They told us that they have been ordered to come and take the elections and conduct and that those of us who resisted must be beaten. The soldiers even told us that they have instructions from authority to shoot and kill," he revealed on Accra-based Okay Fm monitored by MyNewsGh.com.

The private legal practitioner disclosed that their threat to shoot and kill anyone who stood their way was what provoked the members of the NDC caucus who dared them to shoot and kill all of them as was instructed by the unknown superior.



“We told them they will have to kill all of us. If you observed, when the soldiers stormed the chamber all the NPP MPs sat down…none of them was shocked as how the over 15 armed soldiers entered the chamber. They knew what they had done”, he pointed out.