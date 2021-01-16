Speaker hints at severe punishment for MPs who caused chaotic scenes in Parliament

Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin

The Speaker of Parliament Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin has described the chaotic scenes recorded in Parliament last week as a dastardly act.

The Speaker who did not mince words said the chaotic scenes and the invasion of the military denigrated the House.



Rt. Hon. Bagbin addressing MPs at the Second Sitting of the 1st Meeting of the 1st Session of the 8th Parliament said he cannot address them without expressing his deepest regrets of what happened both as a former MP and the new Speaker.



He said what happened was an unruly behaviour and commotion that took place in the House including the military invasion.



He said the breaches of the sanctity of the votes of the Speaker through the ballot snatching of an MP was also something that must incur severe punishment.

He emphasized what happened was despicable conduct unbecoming of honourable people.



He said what made the situation worse was the total absence of justification of reasonable excuse.



He said as Speaker he would like to believe that the spectacle of that day would not be repeated.



He asked leaders of the House to take note of it and restore the lost dignity of the House.