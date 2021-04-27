Speaker inaugurates Parliamentary Service Board

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin

The Speaker of Parliament has inaugurated the Parliamentary Service Board on Tuesday, April 27, 2021.

Alban Bagbin, charged members of the 8th Parliamentary Service Board to work to enhance among other departments, the Drafting Unit of the Parliamentary Service to be able to support Members of Parliament to initiate Private Members’ Bills.



He also took his gun on workers in Parliament who stated are taking money for no work done.



“This board must work collectively to improve upon the work ethics of staff. It is a fact that there some staff members are hardworking and giving off their best for Parliament but it is equally true that there is a significant number whose contribution is nothing to write home about."



“Indeed there are some who basically have no schedule and virtually do nothing yet are paid by the state every month, this I think must change if we want to be a module parliament in Africa,” he said.



He added that, “Our Parliament continues to receive high ratings internationally, however, its rating in the area of oversight is unsurprisingly low and I say this because we lack the needed personnel and resources to carry this role effectively."

“That is why I called the Finance Minister and the Secretary to the President to complain about the budgetary cut and this must be fixed.”



The board is chaired by the Speaker, and has the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Leader of Government Business, Mr Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu; the Minority Leader, Mr Haruna Iddrisu; former New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament and former Majority Leader, Mr Abraham Ossei Aidoo; as well as the Clerk of Parliament, Mr Cyril Nsiah, as other members.



The appointment of the six-member board followed a recommendation by the Advisory Committee of Parliament to the Speaker.



Article 124 (2) of the 1992 Constitution states that: there shall be a Parliamentary Service Board which shall consist of the Speaker as Chairman, four other members all of whom shall be appointed by the Speaker, acting in accordance with the advice of a Committee of Parliament and the Clerk to Parliament.