Speaker of Parliament Election: Defeat of Prof Oquaye was bound to happen – Boakye Agyarko

Boakye Agyarko, leading member of the New Patriotic Party

A leading member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Boakye Agyarko, has said the election of Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin as Speaker of Parliament over Professor Aaron Mike Oquaye was bound to happen, based on the recent experiences, particularly in the USA.

“First of all, this a feature of democratic governance; parliamentary democracy as well as Presidential democracy. We will recall that up until a few days ago, the senate of the United States of America went one way and the House also went the other way”, he told an Accra based radio station monitored by MyNewsGh.com



According to him, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin’s elections is a feature of democratic governance and therefore there was nothing new.



“Maybe it’s new to us in our 28 years revolution, but it is something we were bound to experience. But it is a necessary evil because now it forces the executive and legislature, and it forces the division within the legislature themselves to be cooperative and focus on the nation’s business…the people’s business,” he explained.

“If they fail to do so and quiver, what will happen is that the nation’s business will not be done. And four years is a short time and they will be held to account,” he intimated.



Mr Agyarko stressed, “there is always a day of reckoning every four years, so they are forewarned and they must forswear to ensure that this current dispensation is taking advantage to inform and guide their deliberations to exclusively focus on doing the people’s business.”



