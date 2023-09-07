Speaker of Parliament commends CEANA on efforts to develop Eweland

Alban Bagbin and other adignatries who attend the 30th anniversary of CEANA

Source: Leo Nelson, Contributor

Rt. Hon. Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, the Speaker of Parliament, has commended the Council of Ewe Associations of North America (CEANA) for its dedication and commitment to ensuring the development of Eweland.

Alban Bagbin gave the commendation while delivering the keynote address as the guest of honor during CEANA's 30th-anniversary convention held in Atlanta, USA.



The 4-day event which mainly focused on finding innovative ways of improving agriculture to make it attractive for the youth in Eweland, took place from Thursday, August 31 to Sunday, September 4, 2023, on the theme: “Empowering Our Youth Towards Innovative Entrepreneurship In Transformational Agriculture."



He said that the government alone could not extend development projects to all parts of the country, considering the current level of economic upheavals Ghana and the rest of the world was grappling with, hence efforts being made by organizations like CEANA to augment the government's efforts needed commendation.



He urged CEANA and its associate organizations not to rest on their oars, but to continue the good work towards massive transformation, not only for Eweland but for Ghana as a whole.



Bagbin further called for effective collaboration between government agencies and Non-governmental Organizations (NGOs) towards the improvement of the socio-economic conditions of the citizenry.

Archibald Letsa, the Volta regional minister reiterated the need for a



multi-stakeholder engagement and involvement in the quest to build a resolute and improved agriculture system in Ghana and the rest of Africa to ensure food security at all times.



He said the lack of adequate modern educational resources necessary for the proper education of the youth was hampering efforts being made to modernize the agriculture sector and assured of the government's commitment to ensuring that the sector got the necessary push for a change in the status quo.



Archibald Letsa observed that often, individuals want to acquire huge resources before they deem it fit to support a worthy course.



He said: "As a result, that good intent eventually becomes the obstacle if one is not careful."

He advised all patrons of the convention and all well-meaning individuals to support the work of CEANA, not only for the good of Eweland but for the entire Ghana.



Tsatsu E. Nyamadi, President of CEANA, in his welcome address, thanked the CEANA Council of Representatives (COR), as well as the leadership of the various branches of the Association and various committees who have over the years kept the work of CEANA going.



He used the opportunity to reach out to more people, especially Ewes across the globe to support the work of the association and to help raise more funds to honor CEANA’s commitment to implementing development projects in Eweland.



The CEANA President congratulated all the 19 branches of the association for their unity, zeal, determination, and unity of purpose that have kept the CEANA organization alive and thriving all these years.



He further commended all donors for the following projects that have been recently completed by the association, which include an Information and Communications Technology (ICT) Library in Lolobi, Ghana, a three unit classroom block with offices and ancillary facilities at Davou, Togo, and a pedestrian footbridge at Agordoe, Ghana.

He also thanked them for an ongoing health center and residential staff quarters project at Adutor, Ghana.



He said that CEANA which was established as a not-for-profit organization has been awarding scholarships to deserving students in Ghana, Togo, and Benin since 2002, with over 300 scholarships awarded to date.



Togbi Agbelorm, Chief of Salo in the Volta Region, also known as Nana Ofei Asamani I, the Nkosuohene of Akwamufie in the Eastern Region, praised the CEANA team spirit and togetherness from all Ewes across the USA and Canada and their resolve to help in the development of Eweland.



Torgbi Agbelorm who is the CEANA representative in Ghana, Togo and Benin, urged other Ewes across the world to "emulate what CEANA is doing for the total socio-economic transformation of Eweland."



He said it was important for all Ewes in the diaspora to prioritize the development and economic emancipation of their motherland and recommended that future CEANA conventions be held on a rotational basis with Ghana hosting the next convention to bring all Ewes in the diaspora home, to contribute their quota to the development of Eweland and Ghana as a whole.

The colourful event which was attended by over eight hundred participants from the 19 branches of the association worldwide was also graced by Emmanuel Kwesi Bedzrah, Member of Parliament for Ho West and Chairman of the Volta Parliamentary Caucus, the Member of Parliament for Kpando, Della Sowah among other dignitaries and well-wishers.